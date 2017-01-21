Joining Coke and Visa as major Olympic sponsors is Alibaba, the Chinese tech giant
At the World Economic Forum this week in Davos, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Alibaba Group announced the formation of a long-term partnership that will last through 2028
