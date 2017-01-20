Joleon Lescott Now Training With Sunderland As He Aims To Secure A Move

Joleon Lescott is training with Sunderland to try and win a short-term deal with David Moyes’ side. The former Aston Villa defender – who is a free agent – joined in with the group this morning.

Joleon Lescott is a free agent after his contract with AEK Athens was terminated by mutual consent last year.

A short-term deal for the defender may appeal to Moyes, who said on Friday morning that funds for new signings are fairly limited.

“I’d be kidding you on if I said the players we are going to bring in in January are going to massively make a big difference,” said Moyes.

“First of all, we probably couldn’t get that level of player and, secondly, we probably wouldn’t have the finances to do that.

“To suggest that the player we bring in would be making a big difference, I think, wouldn’t be correct.”

