Jon Toral: Arsenal recall midfielder from Granada loan spell

Spanish top flight side Granada said Tuesday that midfielder Jon Toral has returned to Arsenal after the Londoners activated a recall option in his contract.

The 21-year-old, who had been linked to a move to Scottish giants Rangers, joined Granada on a season-long deal in the summer but made just five league appearances, scoring one goal.

"Arsenal Football Club has decided to activate the option they had to recover Jon Toral," the club said in a statement.

"The player ceases to belong to Granada from today and undertakes a new football challenge. Granada wishes the best of luck to a player who always defended our colours with total professionalism," it added.

Toral joined Arsenal in 2014 from Barcelona but has yet to make a first-team appearance for the English side, having spent the previous two seasons at Championship clubs Brentford and Birmingham.

