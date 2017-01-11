Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jonathan attended OIC meetings, benefited financially – Presidency – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Jonathan attended OIC meetings, benefited financially – Presidency
Daily Post Nigeria
An aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs Lauretta Onochie, has accused former President, Goodluck Jonathan of attending meetings of the Organisation of Islamic Conference, OIC, and benefiting financially. Onochie made the allegation while …
5 reasons Buhari's 2017 budget might failNAIJ.COM
PDP caucus tasks Buhari, others on proper economic managementBusinessDay
Nigeria: Buhari Congratulates Veteran Actor, Jimmy Johnson At 77AllAfrica.com
Leadership Newspapers –The Nation Newspaper
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.