Jonathan attended OIC meetings, benefited financially – Presidency
An aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs Lauretta Onochie, has accused former President, Goodluck Jonathan of attending meetings of the Organisation of Islamic Conference, OIC, and benefiting financially. Onochie made the allegation while responding to those criticising the President, his wife as well as his cabinet members. A press statement she issued reads: “I feel […]
Jonathan attended OIC meetings, benefited financially – Presidency
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG