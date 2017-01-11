Jonathan Denies Taking Bribe In Malabu Oil Deal

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he did not send businessman Abubakar Aliyu or any other person to receive bribe on his behalf during or after the negotiation of the controversial Malabu Oil transaction during his tenure.

The former president who was reacting to an allegation that he received gratification to approve the transaction, in a statement by his spokesperson, Ikechukwu Eze, in Abuja, yesterday, said he held no secret meeting with parties in the transaction at anytime.

The statement said that all documents relating to the transactions, issues and decisions of the federal government on the Malabo issue, during his administration, are in the office of the Attorney General of the Federation/Minister of Justice.

It said that former President Jonathan does not own any bank account, aircraft or real estate outside Nigeria, adding that anyone with contrary information should publicly publish same.

The statement cleared that former President Jonathan was not accused, indicted or charged for corruptly collecting any monies as kickbacks or bribes from ENI by the Italian authorities or any other law enforcement body the world over.

The statement reads in part: “Our attention has been drawn to news reports published mostly by online media which suggested through innuendo, rather than factual evidence, that former President Goodluck Jonathan received kickbacks in the $1.3bn OPL 245 oil block deal involving oil giants ENI and Royal Dutch Shell.”

“In the first place, we have to categorically state that the negotiations and transactions for the oil block deal predate the presidency of Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan which began on 6th May, 2010 and ended on 29th May, 2015.”

“As president of Nigeria, there is no doubt that Dr. Goodluck Jonathan met with executives of all the oil majors operating in Nigeria and urged them to, amongst other things, support the growth of the Nigerian oil industry by ramping up their investments and complying with the Local Content Act that he promoted and signed into law.”

“We however wish to state, for emphasis, that at no time did the former president hold private meetings with representatives of ENI to discuss pecuniary issues. All the meetings and discussions former President Jonathan had with ENI, other IOCs and some indigenous operators were conducted officially, and in the presence of relevant Nigerian Government officials and were done in the best interest of the country.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

