Jonathan, Diezani named in Malabu oil scandal – News24 Nigeria

Posted on Jan 10, 2017


News24 Nigeria

Jonathan, Diezani named in Malabu oil scandal
Abuja – Former President Goodluck Jonathan and ex-Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke have been named by Italian prosecutors among those who allegedly received kickbacks in the $1.3bn Malabu oil block deal. The deal involves …
