Jonathan moves to reconcile with Obasanjo, holds closed-door talks ‎

It was a big drama ‎last Friday at Ibogun Olagun village located somewhere in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State and the onlookers, including journalists were amazed when the private jet of former President Goodluck Jonathan touched ground at the remote area looking for ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo who just arrived from his visit to his extended family members and people at his paternal village.

Former President Obasanjo, in his characteristic manner had informed his aides and some journalists of his intending visit ‎to Ibogun Olagun village that Friday morning as part of his preparation for his supposedly 80-year birthday later in March, but the sudden hovering of a chopper around the remote village aroused people’s interests which prompted them to witness the landing of the jet, but surprisingly former President Goodluck Jonathan and some aides, including Kabiru Turaki, former Minister of Special Duties, alighted.

As if ex-President Obasanjo had been informed, he was on hand to welcome Jonathan who was clad in typical cream colour Ijaw outfit ‎and a black hat, walking straight to ex-President Obasanjo who instantly conducted him and his aides round the small village before they embarked on a closed-door talks. Journalists and some security aides were not allowed in.

In fact, the meeting according to some information gathered was not meant ‎for media coverage, but Kabiru Turaki, former Minister under Jonathan’s administration was quick to have directed security aides to bar journalists, saying if you don’t allow journalists to observe the proceedings, social media would be awash with untrue stories, even though former President Jonathan did not speak with journalists after the closed door meeting which lasted about one and half hours.

After the meeting Jonathan avoided to speak with the press which prompted the former Minister of Special ‎Duties to inform crew of waiting journalists that the visit and closed door meeting between Jonathan and Obasanjo began last year when Jonathan kicked off visit to former Heads of State and President of Nigeria as he had gone to visit former President Ibrahim Babangida, ex-Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar and others during last year Eid Kabir in Minna, explaining that the visit was scheduled during last Christmas but that due to some unforeseen circumstances it was not possible.

But, a source at the meeting disclosed that the former President Jonathan came to “Baba Obasanjo at his village to mend political fences ‎and beg the former President not to scold him on the pages of papers or in the media again, but should always mentor him and tell him one-on-one whenever he thinks he is going astray.”

Obasanjo, addressing journalists in his characteristic manner which suggests a father that has begun to forgive his erring child, said: “The first point I want to make is to thank you very sincerely and most sincerely for taking it upon yourself to pay us a visit at this point in time and at this location.

“Secondly, since you left office, you hardly have time to sit down and relax like you have been able to do today and I hope, I sincerely hope and pray for more such relaxed situation where we can reminiscence situations of the past that we have been through in this country and we can also look at what the future portends.”

While playing down on the purported ‎mistakes Jonathan and his aides may have committed when they were in power, Obasanjo said that was the time of a little ignorance, adding: “When leaders come, they have little or no experience, when they have to go is when they have really amassed a lot of experience, where they have wisdom, they are experience to be in high demand, those like you and me who have the grace of God to bow out gracefully if there is now what I call constitutional office we have residual responsibilities for Nigeria.

“I believe that not only Nigeria, West Africa and Africa and indeed the world will continue to tap into our experiences, our wisdom and I hope and pray that when the call is made to you, you will be more than ready to put your experience, the lessons you have learnt into the service of this country, for African and indeed for humanity in general. I have said to you before and I will say again that there are plenty of opportunities out there, within the country, within West Africa, within African and indeed in the larger world where people will want you to make contributions.”

According to Obasanjo, “I believe that you are resting now and when you have fully rested and you will be hearing from me because I have this opportunity to be around the world and if I mention your name in dispatch.”

Speaking on Nigeria as a country that has brighter future, Obasanjo said: ‎”I want to say that we have it, Nigeria is a good country and we must never be tired of lifting the country up to the height that God has created it to be and God did not make a mistake when he put all of us together and if He doesn’t want us to be together no power in the world will have made us come together.

“My regards to everybody at home, especially your wife, please tell her that my wife sends her regards and I hope sooner or later we will be on your part of the world to enjoy the atmosphere together. I want to thank you on behalf of everyone here in this village.”

RAZAQ AYINLA, Abeokuta

The post Jonathan moves to reconcile with Obasanjo, holds closed-door talks ‎ appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

