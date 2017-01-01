Jonathan prays for a Nigeria where child of a nobody can become a somebody without knowing anybody

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that Nigeria will be a nation where your knowledge, talent and character affect it citizen’s upward mobility and not tribe, religion or birth in 2017.

Jonathan made this known in his 2017 message and prayers for his beloved country, he prayed that Nigerians in the year 2017 will continue to forge greater ties across the length and breadth and that the Nigerian Dream will be achieved.

He also supplicated that Nigeria will be a “nation where the child of a nobody can become a somebody without knowing anybody.”

“My prayer for Nigeria in the year 2017 is that we continue to forge greater ties across the length and breadth of this great nation to the end that we may achieve the Nigerian Dream: A nation where the child of a nobody can become a somebody without knowing anybody.

“A nation where your knowledge, talent and character affect your upward mobility rather than the fact of your tribe, religion or birth.

“Such a Nigeria is possible if we all pitch in in word, action and prayer which I am sure we will do. I wish all Nigerians a very Happy New Year 2017.

“To God be the glory, we have survived thus far and I know that we will go on to thrive in 2017 as we work together towards a better Nigeria

“On behalf of my family and I, I congratulate you for making it into the New Year. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said in the New Year message to the nation.

