Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jonathan tells Nigerians to look beyond tribe, religion in 2017

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

jonathan-warri2

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan, on Saturday said a greater Nigeria is achievable through action, prayer and unity. In a New Year message posted on his official Facebook account, Jonathan joined his family to wish Nigerians a Happy New Year 2017. “My prayer for Nigeria in the year 2017 is that we continue to forge greater […]

