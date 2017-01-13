Jonathan visits Kure’s family

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has described the death of former Governor Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure of Niger State as a colossal loss to Niger in particular and the nation in general.

Extolling the virtues of the departed governor yesterday in Minna, he said: “It is a very sad moment for us. There are burials and there are burials, there are deaths and there are deaths. One day all of us that are mortals will surely leave the earth.*

He said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would miss him greatly.Jonathan was accompanied by former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Bala Mohammed, one-time Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, erstwhile Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode as well as ex-Leader, House of Representatives, Mulikat Akande and former Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) boss, Ezekiel Adeniji.‎

