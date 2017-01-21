Jonathan visits Obasanjo, holds closed door meeting

Immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his Ibogun-Olaogun country home in Ifo Council of Ogun State.

Jonathan arrived at Obasanjo hometown at 11.58 a.m., in company of his former minister of Special Duties, Alhaji Kabiru Turaki, and other close aides.

The visit was private, as the duo went into a closed-door meeting, which lasted almost two hours.

The visit may not be unconnected to unconfirmed reports of a reconciliation move between the two former Nigerian leaders, particularly ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Obasanjo, who spoke after the meeting, tasked leaders across the world to learn from the exemplary leadership style of himself and Jonathan.

Obasanjo insisted that Nigeria was not created by error, neither by chance, and urged all Nigerians, especially the leaders, to continue to work together for the success of the country, saying: “Nigeria is a good country and we must never be tired of lifting the country up to the height that God has created it to be.”

He added: “God has created Nigeria to be great and God did not make a mistake when he put all of us together and if He doesn’t want us to be together, no power in the world would have made us come together,” he added.

Obasanjo also admonished Jonathan to contribute his own quota to the development of the country and African continent at large, noting: “I believe that not only Nigeria, but also West Africa and Africa and indeed the world will continue to tap into our experiences, our wisdom.

“I hope and pray that when the call is made to you (Jonathan), you will be more than ready to put your experience and the lessons you have learnt into the service of this country, for African and indeed for humanity in general.

“I have said to you (Jonathan) before and I will say again that there are plenty of opportunities out there, within the country, within West Africa, within African and indeed in the larger world, where people will want you to make contributions.”

“I believe that you (Jonathan) are resting now and when you have fully rested, you will be hearing from me, because I have this opportunity to be around the world and I mention your name in dispatch.”

He continued: “Since you (Jonathan) left office, you hardly have time to sit down and relax, like you have been able to do today, and I hope, I sincerely hope and pray for more such relaxed situations, where we can reminiscence situations of the past that we have been through in this country and we can also look at what the future portends.

