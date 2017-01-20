Pages Navigation Menu

Jonathan visits Obasanjo in Ibogun

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Goodluck-Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday paid a surprise visit to the hometown of ex–President Olusegun Obasanjo. The meeting at Obasanjo’s Ibogun residence in Ogun State, lasted about an hour. Jonathan was reportedly accompanied by some former aides. He was said to have told Obasanjo that he and former military president, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

