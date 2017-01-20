Pages Navigation Menu

Jonathan writes Trump ahead of inauguration

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated incoming President of the United States of America, Donald Trump. In an open letter posted on his Facebook page on Friday, Jonathan said he looks forward to a Trump presidency impact in Africa. Jonathan noted: “As the United States of America opens a new chapter today, many around the […]

