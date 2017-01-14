Jos dry port to be completed in June – Daily Trust
|
Jos dry port to be completed in June
Daily Trust
The Jos Dry Port (Inland Container freight station) under construction at Heipang should be completed in June this year, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council, (NSC), Barrister Hassan Bello has said. He spoke to newsmen at the sidelines of …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG