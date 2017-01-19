Jose Fonte Close To Joining West Ham For £8 Million

West Ham United are closing in on the signing Southampton defender Jose Fonte.

Talks are continuing today and a fee of £8m is being discussed for the central defender. Fonte has handed in a transfer request and has been told he can leave Southampton this month.

Jose Fonte earlier this month revealed that he had not been offered a new contract.

The defender, who joined the Saints from Crystal Palace in 2010, has 18 months remaining on his current deal.

When asked about the potential transfer during Thursday’s press conference, West Ham manager Slaven Bilicplayed it down, telling reporters: “[Fonte is] not having a medical today. We are not talking about transfers, we are working on some though.

“There are one or two players we need, it won’t be easy, but we are trying. Hopefully have something to announce in 24 hours.”

Fonte has not played for Southampton since he handed in a transfer request on January 5.

The post Jose Fonte Close To Joining West Ham For £8 Million appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

