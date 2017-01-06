Jose Mourinho Admits Bastian Schweinsteiger Might Stay But Depay And Schneiderlin Will Leave

Jose Mourinho has confirmed Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay will both be allowed to leave this window if Manchester United receive the right offer – but they will be permanent deals not loans.

Jose Mourinho has confirmed neither player will feature against Reading tomorrow.

“I will allow them to leave the club if the right offer comes,” he said.

“I don’t think about them as options in this moment. In normal conditions they would be selected for the match tomorrow, and they aren’t, because we are waiting.

“A couple of weeks ago it looked like 100 per cent, and in this moment, looks like zero per cent because we don’t have any offer that is close to the quality that they have.”

Jose Mourinho has also confirmed that Bastian Schweinsteiger “wants to stay” at Manchester United, and may not leave the club in the January transfer window.

Schweinsteiger may play against Reading in the FA Cup tomorrow as Mourinho makes changes with a big week ahead and five games in 19 days.

