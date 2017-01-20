Jose Mourinho Admits Memphis Depay Could Return As Manchester United Insert Buy-back Clause

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho thinks Memphis Depay could return to Old Trafford one day.

The Dutch winger has joined Lyon for a fee of around £22m after making just one start under Mourinho

Manchester United have inserted a buy-back clause into his contract so he could one day be back at Old Trafford.

“Potentially, he is a very good player,” Mourinho added. “I think when Mr Van Gaal decided to buy him, he did well. He knew him well from the national team, when he was young in the World Cup he had flashes of top quality.

“He was playing well in Holland but not the same here, but he was showing very good things.

"He didn't succeed in his 18 months but he is very young, so I think it is very important for the club to keep control of this talent, and we all wish he plays very well at Olympique Lyon and why not come back, because everyone really likes him."

Mourinho has revealed he was not planning on key business happening during mid-season, but explained why he opted to sanction the sales.

“I don’t think it is human to stop them from going,” he said. “Only a bad offer or no offer stops them to go.

“But when the offer is correct, and we know how to evaluate that, I don’t think it’s human to stop somebody to go.

“So if [the same applies to] one of the players that are not happy, again I would not stop them to go.”

