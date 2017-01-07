Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jose Mourinho does not think he needs extra options for the Man United defence – SkySports

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


SkySports

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Jose Mourinho does not think he needs extra options for the Man United defence
SkySports
Jose Mourinho has confirmed he will not sign a new centre-back in January despite the departure of Eric Bailly to the Africa Cup of Nations. The Manchester United manager wanted to sign Sweden international Victor Lindelof from Benfica, according to
Why Manchester United Victor Lindelof transfer is delayedManchester Evening News

all 69 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.