Jose Mourinho does not think he needs extra options for the Man United defence
SkySports
Jose Mourinho does not think he needs extra options for the Man United defence
Jose Mourinho has confirmed he will not sign a new centre-back in January despite the departure of Eric Bailly to the Africa Cup of Nations. The Manchester United manager wanted to sign Sweden international Victor Lindelof from Benfica, according to …
