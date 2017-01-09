Jose Mourinho Interested In Signing Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko

Manchester United are locked in a battle to sign Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to the Daily Mirror.

The report suggests Jose Mourinho has identified the 22-year-old as his top midfield target in this transfer window.

However, it is thought Manchester City and Chelsea are also admirers of the France U21 international.

Monaco value Bakayoko at a minimum of 25m euros.

Monaco have sold well in recent years, exploiting competing interest in Anthony Martial to secure a potential record fee of €80m from United for Bakayoko’s compatriot.

Mourinho is working on a medium-term plan to rebuild United’s squad into one capable of competing at the top table of the European game by adding four or five high-quality acquisitions.

A €6m buy from Stade Rennais three summers ago, Bakayoko established himself in Monaco’s first team last season

The post Jose Mourinho Interested In Signing Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

