Jose Mourinho Says He Has Faith In Marcus Rashford And Won’t Be Signing Another Striker

The Sun claims Man Utd will not sign a striker in January because Jose Mourinho has told Marcus Rashford he has faith in the 19-year-old forward.

The youngster has mainly been a bit-part player so far for the Red Devils this season.

Rashford is on four goals in all competitions and boasts just eight league starts ahead of Monday’s tea-time visit to West Ham.

But that does not make him any less important to the Old Trafford club. United boss Mourinho said: “The biggest trust I give him is when I told you that I don’t want another striker. I don’t want one. Why? Because I have Rashford.

“He’s always there. He’s always selected, he’s on the team, he’s on the bench when he doesn’t start. He comes on and he has different kinds of experiences.

“What happened to him last season was really fast and was a consequence of a situation that we are not having this season.

“He’s fine. He’s going in the right direction. He’s a good kid, a good professional with the right mentality.

“He’s always ready to learn and improve. This kid is going in the right direction.”

The post Jose Mourinho Says He Has Faith In Marcus Rashford And Won’t Be Signing Another Striker appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

