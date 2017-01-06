Jose Mourinho Wants To Offer Michael Carrick A New Contract

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has told the club’s board that he wants Michael Carrick to be offered a new contract, according to a report.

The 35-year-old midfielder, who joined the Red Devils from Tottenham Hotspur in 2006, will see his current deal expire at the end of the season.

According to The Sun, Mourinho has spoken with the club’s directors about offering Carrick a one-year extension to keep him at the club until 2018.

The Englishman has racked up more than 300 United appearances under Sir Alex Ferguson, David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Mourinho in the last 10 years.

