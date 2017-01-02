Pages Navigation Menu

Joseph Yobo Proposed After 3months – Adaeze Yobo Reveals

Posted on Jan 2, 2017

Nigerian footballer, Joseph Yobo and his wife, Ex-beauty queen, Adaeze Yobo took to their social media page to celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary. The couple who through the seven years of their marital journey have been blessed with two sons and another on the way celebrated one another for the love and care through the…

