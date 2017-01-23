Josh Sims Extends His Southampton Contract until 2020

Josh Sims has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract at Southampton.

Sims, who made his Premier League debut against Everton last November, has agreed a new deal that will keep him at St Mary’s until the summer of 2020.

Speaking about his new contract, Sims said: “I’m absolutely delighted to signed a new contract with the club. I’m really happy that the club have put faith in me to offer me a new contract.

“I can’t really put into words how good it has been recently, but I just need to push on now and continue my progress. I can’t see why you wouldn’t want to sign here. This is definitely the club for me to help me progress and aspire to be like some of the other Academy graduates to have come through.”

The post Josh Sims Extends His Southampton Contract until 2020 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

