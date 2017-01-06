Pages Navigation Menu

Journalist arraigned in court for accusing state government of N250 million corruption – NAIJ.COM

Journalist arraigned in court for accusing state government of N250 million corruption
The police in Akwa Ibom on Friday, January 6, arraigned a journalist, Nsibiet John, for criminal defamation and sedition. Journalist arraigned in court for exposing alleged N250 million corruption. Mr John was brought before a senior magistrate in Uyo, …
Another Nigerian journalist arrested, flown to AbujaPremium Times
SERAP condemns arrest of Newspaper Publisher by Akwa Ibom govt, request his immediate releaseDaily Post Nigeria

