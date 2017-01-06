Journalist arraigned in court for accusing state government of N250 million corruption – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Journalist arraigned in court for accusing state government of N250 million corruption
NAIJ.COM
The police in Akwa Ibom on Friday, January 6, arraigned a journalist, Nsibiet John, for criminal defamation and sedition. Journalist arraigned in court for exposing alleged N250 million corruption. Mr John was brought before a senior magistrate in Uyo, …
Another Nigerian journalist arrested, flown to Abuja
SERAP condemns arrest of Newspaper Publisher by Akwa Ibom govt, request his immediate release
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG