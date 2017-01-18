Journalist arrested for ‘selling’ nude pictures for sex
A Ghanaian journalist identified as Emmanuel Orlando Matrevi from Cape Coast, has been arrested for collecting nude pictures from women to blackmail them. According to 3news, the 37-year old, who was a volunteer with Coastal TV in Cape Coast, has been threatening to publish nude pictures of ladies if they allegedly refuse him sex. Speaking…
