Journalist Mercy Abang Recounts the Ordeal of Journalists Covering the Boko Haram Attacks

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

“A 9-year-old boy dressed for school, turns to say goodbye, within the twinkle of an eye, a bullet from an AK47 rifle makes its way through his body, I watched him drop dead immediately, his crime? He wore a school uniform and was headed for school” – 63-year-old veteran Journalist Ahmed Juba immediately breaks down […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

