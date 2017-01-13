Journalist Mercy Abang Recounts the Ordeal of Journalists Covering the Boko Haram Attacks
“A 9-year-old boy dressed for school, turns to say goodbye, within the twinkle of an eye, a bullet from an AK47 rifle makes its way through his body, I watched him drop dead immediately, his crime? He wore a school uniform and was headed for school” – 63-year-old veteran Journalist Ahmed Juba immediately breaks down […]
