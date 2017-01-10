Pages Navigation Menu

Journalist reveals Lagos shop where Pastor Adeboye’s son sells shoes for $4000

Nigerian journalist Simon Ateba shared this photo on his Timeline today.

According to him:

‘Pastor Adeboye is humble. His wife does not wear gold. But his son sells shoes at this shop on Opebi road for $4000 each. Who is deceiving who? Forget these gods of men are the same. Go to 3 Wise men on Opebi. Ask to buy a shoe. The Duchess on top belongs to the son’s wife’

Nigerians reacted and blasted Simon Ateba for being this petty towards Pastor Adeboye’s son.

