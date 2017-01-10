Journalist reveals Lagos shop where Pastor Adeboye’s son sells shoes for $4000
Nigerian journalist Simon Ateba shared this photo on his Timeline today.
According to him:
‘Pastor Adeboye is humble. His wife does not wear gold. But his son sells shoes at this shop on Opebi road for $4000 each. Who is deceiving who? Forget these gods of men are the same. Go to 3 Wise men on Opebi. Ask to buy a shoe. The Duchess on top belongs to the son’s wife’
Nigerians reacted and blasted Simon Ateba for being this petty towards Pastor Adeboye’s son.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.
