JT launches cutting-edge wireless network to enable Jersey as a smart island
6th January 2017 – JT – a global Tier 1 operator based in the British Channel Islands – is getting off to an exciting start in 2017 with a major investment in the ‘Internet of Things’ – which allows everyday devices to collect and share data. JT, in partnership with Digital Jersey, is now building … Continue reading JT launches cutting-edge wireless network to enable Jersey as a smart island
The post JT launches cutting-edge wireless network to enable Jersey as a smart island appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG