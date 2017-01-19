Pages Navigation Menu

JTF refutes claims of pipeline explosion by militants

Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe ODS, on Wednesday refuted purpotted media reports of pipeline explosion claims by militants at Ughelli Delta State. A statement issued by the ODS, Joint Media Campaign Centre Cordinator, Lt. Col. Olaolu Marcellinus Daudu, said the incidence that occurred was a fire outbreak caused by bush burning escalated by previous […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

