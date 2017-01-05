Pages Navigation Menu

‘Jub Jub’ and Tshabalala out on parole – Independent Online

'Jub Jub' and Tshabalala out on parole
Johannesburg – Fallen from grace rapper and convicted killer Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye is, as of today, a free man. This is after he and Themba Tshabalala were placed on parole five years into their culpable homicide sentence. Jub Jub and Tshabalala …
