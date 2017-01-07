Jub Jub on parole: Victim’s sibling speaks out – eNCA
Molemo Maarohanye, popularly known as Jub Jub, is out of prison. He's been released on parole after spending four years behind bars for culpable homicide. The sister of one of the deceased spoke to eNCA about her deep disappointment at the decision.
