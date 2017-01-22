Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jubilee, Cord intensify vote hunt in Rift Valley and western – Daily Nation

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


KDRTV

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Jubilee, Cord intensify vote hunt in Rift Valley and western
Daily Nation
Cord leader Raila Odinga addresses his supporters in Busia Town during a rally to mobilise residents to register as voters last Wednesday. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. Deputy President William Ruto, Cord leader …
Jubilee working on plan to ensure Uhuru Kenyatta wins election by 4m votesThe Standard (press release)
Politics and Power : Jubilee, Opposition in race to register as many voters in ongoing exerciseK24 TV
Kenyans will be now HAPPY after hearing what Uhuru will do on August 8TUKO.CO.KE

all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.