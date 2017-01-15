Jubilee has done a lot for Maasais, Uhuru tells Kajiado leaders at State House – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Jubilee has done a lot for Maasais, Uhuru tells Kajiado leaders at State House
The Star, Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta during his meeting with Kajiado county leaders at State House in Nairobi, January 14, 2017. /PSCU. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. The President has listed projects his administration has undertaken in Kajiado …
President Kenyatta urges Maa community to support Jubilee
Uhuru tells Maasai to enlist as voters and back Jubilee
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG