Jude Imagwe, Oghuma Emerge Candidates Of PDP, APC For Estako Federal Constituency By-Election ‎

Johnson Oghuma, former lawmaker in Edo State and Ex-Special Assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan of Students Affairs, Jude Imagwe on Saturday emerged as candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) respectively in the Etsako federal constituency by-election party primaries.

Oghuma, a two-time member of the Edo state House of Assembly, represented Etsako East state Constituency.

He scored a total of 334 votes to beat his rival, Blessing Agbimhere who garnered 75 votes in the APC primary election held at Ikelebe Sports Complex, Auchi in the result announced by the five-man Electoral Committee, led bynSenator Bala Ibn Na’ Allah.

It was however gathered that the PDP party primary in which Imagwe emerged winner was through a consensus was conducted at Polaris Hotel, Afasho, near Auchi.

Meanwhile, Blessing Agbomhere, who contested with Oghuma in the APC primary has rejected the result, alleging manipulation by party leaders in the state.

But the deputy governor of Edo state, Mr Phillip Shaibu in an interview debunct Agbomhere’s claim, saying the primary election went smoothly without any form of violence.

According to him, the primary could not have been manipulated when the there was no violence during the exercise, adding that delegates for the primary were duly accredited and voted the candidate of their choice who eventually emerged victorious

