Jude Ndukwe: Jammeh’s defiance, ECOWAS mistake and Buhari’s bad example
As it is now, The Gambia is under emergency rule as declared by its president of 22 years, Yahya Jammeh. The emergency rule has become necessary in the estimation of Jammeh, following his decision to challenge the outcome of the country’s December 1, 2016 election in which Adama Barrow was declared winner. The impasse has […]
Jude Ndukwe: Jammeh’s defiance, ECOWAS mistake and Buhari’s bad example
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG