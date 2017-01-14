Pages Navigation Menu

Judge postpones sentences as fuel subsidy convict collapses in court – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 14, 2017


Judge postpones sentences as fuel subsidy convict collapses in court
Vanguard
An Ikeja High Court, yesterday convicted an oil magnate, Walter Wagbatsoma,founder and Executive Vice-Chairman of Ontario Oil & Gas Limited, and the company's Managing Director, Ms Adaoha Ugo-Nnadi who were charged with N1.9 billion oil subsidy …
