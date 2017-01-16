Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Femi Fani-Kayode Court gives ex-minister’s lawyer 24 hours to study case file – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Femi Fani-Kayode Court gives ex-minister's lawyer 24 hours to study case file
Pulse Nigeria
The newly employed lawyer by Femi Fani Kayode has been given 24hours to study case file and resume trial. Published: 28 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Femi Fani-Kayode play. Femi Fani-Kayode. (Daily Post) …
Judge rejects out-of-court meeting with Fani-KayodeNaija247news
Judge Rejects Fani-Kayode's Plea To See Him In Chamber After He Threatened To File 'Embarrassing Motion'SaharaReporters.com
N4.9B money laundering: Fani-Kayode's lawyer wants to see judge in privateDaily Trust
CHANNELS TELEVISION –NAIJ.COM –Zimbabwe Star
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.