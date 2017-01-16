Femi Fani-Kayode Court gives ex-minister’s lawyer 24 hours to study case file – Pulse Nigeria
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Femi Fani-Kayode Court gives ex-minister's lawyer 24 hours to study case file
Pulse Nigeria
The newly employed lawyer by Femi Fani Kayode has been given 24hours to study case file and resume trial. Published: 28 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Femi Fani-Kayode play. Femi Fani-Kayode. (Daily Post) …
Judge rejects out-of-court meeting with Fani-Kayode
Judge Rejects Fani-Kayode's Plea To See Him In Chamber After He Threatened To File 'Embarrassing Motion'
N4.9B money laundering: Fani-Kayode's lawyer wants to see judge in private
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG