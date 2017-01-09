Pages Navigation Menu

Judicial corruption: FG applies to amend charge against Justice Ademola, wife
Vanguard
ABUJA – The Federal Government, Monday, notified an Abuja High Court at Maitama of its intention to amend the 11-count criminal charge it preferred against Justice Ademola Adeniyi of the Federal High Court in Abuja and his wife, Olabowale. Government …
Nigerian judge, charged with fraud, seeks accelerated hearingPremium Times
FG to include Agi in charges against Justice Ademola, wifeThe Nation Newspaper
Court grants Judge accused of corruption abridgement of time for accelerated trialThe Eagle Online
Daily Trust –CHANNELS TELEVISION
all 8 news articles »

