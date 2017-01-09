Judicial corruption: FG applies to amend charge against Justice Ademola, wife

…..as defendants seek accelerated trial

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Federal Government, Monday, notified an Abuja High Court at Maitama of its intention to amend the 11-count criminal charge it preferred against Justice Ademola Adeniyi of the Federal High Court in Abuja and his wife, Olabowale.

Government lawyer, Mr. Segun Jegede, told the court that the charge would be amended to include a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Joe Agi, as the third defendant in the case.

Agi, SAN, was alleged to have on different dates, offered gratifications to Justice Ademola, including a car gift worth N8.5million.

FG told the court that Justice Ademola and his wife conspired and also received N30m gratification from Mr. Agi, SAN, and Associates between March 11 and March 26, 2015.

Ademola who is a grandson to a former Chief Justice of Nigeria was among seven superior court Judges that were arrested after a “sting operation” the Department of State Service, DSS, conducted between October 8 and 9, 2016.

The defendants were arraigned on December 13 and subsequently granted bail on self-recognition recognition to the tune of N50m each.

They were further ordered to surrender their international passports to the Deputy Chief Registrar of the High Court.

Meantime, FG disclosed its plan to amend charges against them on a day the defendants urged the court to abridge their trial date.

The defendants had in applications they filed through their lead counsel, Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN and Chief Roberts Clarke, SAN, prayed the trial court to accelerate their trial.

Trial Justice Jude Okeke had originally fixed January 18 for FG to open its case against the defendants by calling its witnesses and adducing evidence against them.

However, the defendants, said they would prefer an abridgement of the time to enable an expeditions disposal of the matter.

They predicated the application on the provision of section 396 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA, 2015.

Their application was not opposed by the prosecution counsel.

Consequently, Justice Okeke abridged the time to January 11 for possible re-arraignment of the defendants on an amended charge, even as he fixed January 16 for commencement of trial.

Justice Ademola was earlier asked to temporarily step down from the bench by the National Judicial Council, NJC.

FG had in the charge before the court, accused Ademola of “dealing with property subject matter of an offence”, by transferring N85m and N90m, totalling N175m, to Franco Dan Parker on February 24, 2014.

The offences were said to be contrary to section 24 of the Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Act, 2000, and punishable under the same law.

Moreover, he was also accused of attempting to receive gratification in the sum of N25m from one Sani Shaibu Teidi on February 21, 2014.

FG alleged that he had on January 5, 2015, in his capacity as a public servant, “corruptly received from Joe Odey Agi, a BMW Saloon 320i valued at N8,500,000, through your son, Ademide Ademola, as gratification”, in the exercise of his official functions as a Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria.

He was said to have on October 7, 2016, had in his possession, “one Pump Action Rifle with serial number AVAR MAGNUM 6084 without a valid licence and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 3 of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, 2004”.

The prosecution told the court that the Judge had on the same date of October 7, 2016, had in his possession another Pump Action Rifle with serial number AVAR MAGNUM 6284 without a valid licence.

In count-11, Justice Ademola was accused of having in his possession on the same date of October 7, 2014, “35 rounds of live ammunition (cartridges) without a valid licence and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 3 of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, 2004”.

The offences relating to gratification were said to be contrary to section 8(1) (a) of the Corrupt Practices and other related offences Act, 2000.

Remarkably, Justice Ademola is due to retire from the Federal High Court bench this year.

