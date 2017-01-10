Pages Navigation Menu

Judicial corruption: FG applies to amend charges against Justice Ademola, wife

Posted on Jan 10, 2017

FEDERAL Government yesterday notified an Abuja High Court at Maitama of its intention to amend the 11-count criminal charge it preferred against Justice Ademola Adeniyi of the Federal High Court in Abuja and his wife, Olabowale. Federal Government lawyer, Mr. Segun Jegede, told the court that the charge would be amended to include a Senior […]

