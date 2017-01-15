Juju music has grown under my leadership in Lagos — Aransiola

By Ayo Onikoyi

If you are looking for a woman living in a man’s world, then Seun Aransiola should come to your mind. The highly talented and beautiful juju artiste, is the current governor of Association of Juju Musicians of Nigerian (AJUMN), Lagos State chapter. On assumption of office, many doubted her potentials and charisma to govern the state chapter of the association but to the chagrin of her critics, she brilliantly produced what her colleagues called a display of good governance and excellent leadership qualities.

Potpourri caught up with the songstress after delivering a scintillating performance at an event in Lagos and she was asked what has changed about AJUMN and the Juju music genre since her emergence as the governor of the Lagos chapter.

In response, Seun said: “Immediately I assumed office, what I did was to open an official website for AJUMN, so as to enable everybody in the world access anything they want to know about the body. I and my other executive members successfully propagated the richness of this music genre, and a reason for us not to neglect our indigenous music.

Few months back, me and my executive members were able to bring all juju artistes under one roof in an event tagged ‘JUJU MUSIC FESTIVAL’ held in Ikeja, Lagos. We had in attendance our living legend Commander Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi and we had the support of Lagos State government, who sent their representatives. I and my executive also attended our mother body meeting which is PMAN as well as FUMAN AND GOMAN and the visit is currently yielding good results, so you can see the growth of the music genre with all we have done within this short period of time’.

The post Juju music has grown under my leadership in Lagos — Aransiola appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

