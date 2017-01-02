Julius Agwu pictured with his wife in Texas

Ace comedian, Julius Agwu who was hospitalized for months in the U.S. and recently in the U.K is finally back to his feet. The top entertainer was pictured with his wife, Ebiere and a friend at a cross over service in Houston, Texas. Watch video HERE.

The post Julius Agwu pictured with his wife in Texas appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

