Julius Agwu pictured with his wife in Texas

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Ace comedian, Julius Agwu who was hospitalized for months in the U.S. and recently in the U.K is finally back to his feet. The top entertainer was pictured with his wife, Ebiere and a friend at a cross over service in Houston, Texas. Watch video HERE.

