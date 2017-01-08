Julius Agwu’s sister confirms Comedian is ill again
Veteran comedian, Julius Agwu’s sister, Tessy, has commented on her brother’s state of health. This is coming after DAILY POST reported that the ace comic character was battling health issues again as his colleagues stormed the social media to wish him a speedy recovery. Comedienne, Lepacious Bose and Sound Sultan had prayed for him on […]
Julius Agwu’s sister confirms Comedian is ill again
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG