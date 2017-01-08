Pages Navigation Menu

Julius Agwu’s sister confirms Comedian is ill again

Veteran comedian, Julius Agwu’s sister, Tessy, has commented on her brother’s state of health. This is coming after DAILY POST reported that the ace comic character was battling health issues again as his colleagues stormed the social media to wish him a speedy recovery. Comedienne, Lepacious Bose and Sound Sultan had prayed for him on […]

