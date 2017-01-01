Jurgen Klopp Discusses Jordan Henderson’s Injury Against Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Jordan Henderson picked up a heel injury during this evening’s 1-0 win over Manchester City.

The Liverpool skipper was forced off in the 64th minute of his side’s year-ending victory, being replaced by Divock Origi.

Henderson has previously suffered problems with his heel, but Klopp is hopeful that this latest injury is nothing serious.

“It’s a bit of a problem with the heel. I don’t know exactly what it is. I hope it’s not too serious,” he told BT Sport.

The Reds boss went on to confirm that the heel causing concern was not that which kept him out for three months.

Henderson was sidelined for three months in late 2015 after being diagnosed with plantar fasciitis – a thickening of the plantar fascia which is a band of tissue running underneath the sole of the foot.

The 26-year-old has started all 19 of Liverpool’s Premier League games this season but that record now looks in doubt with kick-off at the Stadium of Light at 3pm on Monday.

The post Jurgen Klopp Discusses Jordan Henderson's Injury Against Manchester City appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

