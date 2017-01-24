Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss ready to help Gerrard realise manager dream

Former Liverpool captain Gerrard is to rejoin his hometown club in February as an academy coach.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has promised to do everything he can to help Anfield great Steven Gerrard realise his ambition of becoming a manager.

Former Liverpool captain Gerrard is to rejoin his hometown club in February as an academy coach and Klopp said the 36-year-old ex-England midfielder would be assured of his support as he embarks on a new phase of his football career.

"We had a very good very long talk together," explained Klopp, speaking Monday at his pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday’s EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton at Anfield.

"Everyone in this room knows better than I do he is a wonderful guy and it was important to know what Steven wants and he said he wants to be a manager in the future. That’s cool," said Klopp.

"From my side I said everything I can do to help him on his way to be the best manager he can be, I am ready for this and I’d like to do it.

"Now he is at the academy it is good for us and for him it is perfect," the German boss added.

"Being a manager is a job you have to learn and when a person like Steven Gerrard and the player he was is ready to make the steps, that is wonderful news for football.

"Combining his playing experience with all the things he will learn from now on will be a bright future. It is brilliant."

