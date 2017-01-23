Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JUST IN: ASUU Sanctions UNILORIN For ‘lawlessness’

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has sanctioned the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), from academic and non-academic activities while directing its members nationwide to boycott the activities at the institution. ASUU disclosed this after a resolution reached at the end of its Awka National Executive Council meeting in a statement by the Chairman University of Ibadan Chapter …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post JUST IN: ASUU Sanctions UNILORIN For ‘lawlessness’ appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.