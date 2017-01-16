JUST IN! Bomb Blast Rocks University of Maiduguri Mosque During Morning Prayers, Kills Professor and Many Students

A bomb explosion has occurred in a mosque at the University of Maiduguri in the troubled northeastern state of Borno.

Eyewitnesses said that an explosion rocked the university during early morning while some students and staff of the university were observing prayer at 6:30 am.

One of the casualties was Prof Mani, a professor of Veterinary Medicine.

Security forces have been mobilized to the scene of the attack.

Sources said several persons have been killed, but there is no official confirmation of casualties.