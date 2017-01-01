JUST IN: Bomber attacks Maiduguri on New Year’s eve – NAIJ.COM
JUST IN: Bomber attacks Maiduguri on New Year's eve
A suicide bomber attacked Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, few hours to 2017, The Punch reports. According to spokesman of the police in Borno state state, Victor Isuku, the details available presently is that only the suicide bomber was affected …
