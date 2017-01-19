JUST IN | Buhari Embarks on Fresh 10-Day Vacation

President Muhammadu Buhari has informed the Nigerian Senate of his intention to embark on 10-day working leave from January 23 to February 6, 2017.

In his letter to the Senate, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will act as the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria during the period.

The transmission of the letter to the Senate is ‎in compliance with Section 145 (1) of the Nigerian Constitution.

Recall that in 2016, President Buhari took a break‎ from his official functions from February 5th to 10th, fuelling suspicions about his failing health.

Informed sources told SIGNAL on Thursday the President’s vacation is not unconnected to his worsening health condition and the need to travel abroad for proper medical check ups. According to the sources, President Buhari’s frequent vacations create room for him to meet with his medical doctors in Germany and the United Kingdom. During these vacations, he is placed under intensive medical care and made to undergo various comprehensive medical procedures.

SIGNAL could not reach presidential spokespersons Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina for comments at the time of this report.

More to come.

